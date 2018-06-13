Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan link up on new song “Dance to This”: Stream

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande, photo via Instagram

Ariana Grande has teamed up with her “dear friend and pop king” Troye Sivan for a new single titled “Dance to This”. Lined with muted, shuffling percussion, it’s a track for mellow nights spent at the club getting lost in the music.

Take a listen below.

“Dance to This” is off Sivan’s upcoming album, Bloom, due for release on August 31st. For the newly engaged Grande, this marks her second collaboration of the week. She will appear on tomorrow’s “Bed”, the latest Queen single from Nicki Minaj.

Grande’s own solo record, Sweetener, is arriving sometime this summer. She’s teased it thus far with “No Tears Left to Cry”, one of the best songs we heard in the month of April.