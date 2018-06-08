Artist of the Month Snail Mail shares debut album, Lush: Stream

Snail Mail, photo by Ben Kaye

Snail Mail, our May Artist of the Month, today releases her debut full-length, Lush. The 10-track collection is out now via Matador Records, and you can stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Hailing from Baltimore, Maryland, Snail Mail is the project of 18-year-old Lindsey Jordan. After her 2016 debut EP, Habit, caught fire in the indie world, she was signed to Matador for her first album. Produced with Jake Aron (Grizzly Bear, Solange), Lush features 10 tracks of intimate indie, vulnerable and colorful for all its teenage melodrama.

Speaking with Consequence of Sound for our AOTM spotlight on her, Jordan says the songs reveal her growth from Habit while featuring “really self-aware music and lyricism. I like to think it is. Maybe in a couple of years, I’ll be like, ‘Wow, I was so not self-aware.'” Continuing, she adds, “’Pristine’ in particular is very sarcastic and melodramatic in nature. It’s almost like punching Habit in the face and going, ‘You idiot.’ Habit feels bad for itself, and Lush is aware of that. ‘Pristine’ was the first one I wrote for it; it almost could have been on Habit. I jumped immediately from Habit to being too old for Habit.”

“Pristine” was the lead single off Lush, followed by “Heat Wave” and “Let’s Find an Out”. Stream the entire album below.

Lush Artwork:

Lush Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Pristine

03. Speaking Terms

04. Heat Wave

05. Stick

06. Let’s Find an Out

07. Golden Dream

08. Full Control

09. Deep Sea

10. Anytime