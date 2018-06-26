Punk supergroup Beach Rats share new single “Lonely for the Night”: Stream

Beach Rats

Punk fans have been listening to Brian Baker for nearly 40 years. As a bassist, he co-founded Minor Threat when he was just a teen before going on to play guitar in Bad Religion, Dag Nasty, Samhain, and more bands. Now he’s added another outfit to his resumé, as he’s formed a new supergroup called Beach Rats.

Joining Baker is Lifetime singer Ari Katz, The Bouncing Souls’ Pete Steinkopf (guitar) and Bryan Kienlen (bass), and drummer Danny Windas. Together, the New Jersey punks will release their debut EP, Wasted Time, on July 27th via Bridge Nine Records.

As a preview of the effort, Beach Rats have shared the opening track “Lonely for the Night”. As relentless as it is melodic, the speedy thrasher can be heard below.

Wasted Time Artwork:

Wasted Time Tracklist:

01. Lonely for the Night

02. Stay All Night

03. Sports Stink

04. Skins, Brains, and Dubs

05. Wasted Time