BEAK> tease new album with “Allé Sauvage”: Stream

Beak>, photo by Jamie Orchard Lisle

Last year, Portishead associates BEAK> dropped a few new singles, “Sex Music” and “(Merry Xmas) Face the Future” and played a few summer dates with Arcade Fire. Now, the cheeky, Geoff Barrow-led outfit has released another new song, “Allé Sauvage”, which serves to tease the release of a new album this fall, their first LP since 2012’s >>.

This version of “Allé Sauvage”, viewable below, unfolds live at Invada Studios in collaboration with video artist John Minton, though the band promises a studio cut of the song will appear on the forthcoming LP. The trippy visuals make a fine pairing with the song, which coasts along eccentric beats and horror soundtrack synths. Maybe Barrow’s next score will veer even deeper into genre?

After a few UK dates, BEAK> will embark on its first batch of North American dates in five years. The band will hit up Seattle, Chicago, New York City, and others. See its full itinerary below.

Beak> 2018 Tour Dates:

08/16-19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/31 – Margate, UK @ Margate Winter Gardens *

09/03 – London, UK @ The Forum *

10/04 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/12-14 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

* = w/ Oh Sees