Beyoncé and JAY-Z drop surprise new album, Everything is Love: Stream

Jay Z and Beyonce's Everything is Love

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have dropped a surprise new collaborative album called Everything is Love. The nine-track LP is streaming exclusively on TIDAL. There’s also a bonus track called “SALUD!”, which does not appear on the album. The couple is releasing the album under the name, “The Carters.”

They’ve also shared a video for the album track “APESHIT”, which you can watch below. Directed by Ricky Saiz, it was shot on location at The Louvre in Paris in May of this year.

Everything is Love marks the couple’s first-ever collaborative album. It also serves as the first new music from Beyoncé since her career-defining LP, Lemonade, which was released in April 2016. Last year, JAY-Z dropped a new solo record in 4:44.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are currently touring together as part of their OTR II Tour.

Everything is Love Artwork:

Everything is Love Tracklist:

01. SUMMER

02. APESHIT

03. BOSS

04. NICE

05. 713

06. FRIENDS

07. HEARD ABOUT US

08. BLACK EFFECT

09. LOVEHAPPY