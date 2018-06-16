Beyoncé and JAY-Z drop surprise new album, Everything is Love: Stream

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have dropped a surprise new collaborative album called Everything is Love. The nine-track LP is streaming exclusively on TIDAL. There’s also a bonus track called “SALUD!”, which does not appear on the album. The couple is releasing the album under the name, “The Carters.”
They’ve also shared a video for the album track “APESHIT”, which you can watch below. Directed by Ricky Saiz, it was shot on location at The Louvre in Paris in May of this year.
Everything is Love marks the couple’s first-ever collaborative album. It also serves as the first new music from Beyoncé since her career-defining LP, Lemonade, which was released in April 2016. Last year, JAY-Z dropped a new solo record in 4:44.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are currently touring together as part of their OTR II Tour.
Everything is Love Artwork:
Everything is Love Tracklist:
01. SUMMER
02. APESHIT
03. BOSS
04. NICE
05. 713
06. FRIENDS
07. HEARD ABOUT US
08. BLACK EFFECT
09. LOVEHAPPY