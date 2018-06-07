Beyoncé and JAY-Z kick off OTR II Tour in Wales: Setlist + Video

Beyoncé and JAY-Z (Photo by Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup)

On The Run II is officially live. On Wednesday, Beyoncé and JAY-Z kicked off their second collaborative tour with a performance at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. If you had sparkly outfits, “’03 Bonnie and Clyde”, and “Drunk in Love” on your bingo card, you’re in good shape. If you had covers of DJ Khaled and Ed Sheeran, congratulations, you’re a winner!

To be specific, the cover of the Grammy-hoarding ginger’s music is actually a Sheeran-Bey joint: “Perfect Duet”, a rework of Sheeran’s “Perfect” that’s way closer to actually perfect once Beyoncé is involved.

The setlist also included a live mashup of Bey’s “Diva” and JAY’s “Dirt Off Your Shoulder”; plus live renditions of Nicki Minaj’s “Feeling Myself”; Kanye West’s “Clique”, and Watch the Throne tracks “No Church in the Wild” and “Niggas in Paris”.

It all unfolded on one of the largest stages in the history of concert tours, which included an interactive club right in the middle of the stadium with a capacity of 700; 17 dancers; a 26-person “vertical orchestra”; and a big-ass floating platform. In a nod to the Solange elevator incident, Beyoncé and JAY-Z descended on to the stage via an elevator, and the concert concluded with footage of the couple renewing their wedding vows.

Watch fan footage from the evening below.

Drunk in Love #OTRII A post shared by On The Run Tour (@ontheruntourinfo) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:41pm PDT

Crazy in Love #OTRII A post shared by On The Run Tour (@ontheruntourinfo) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:26pm PDT

The European/UK leg of the OTR II Tour continues through July, while the North American leg kicks off on July 25th in Cleveland, Ohio. Grab tickets here.

Setlist:

Holy Grail

Part II (On the Run)

’03 Bonnie & Clyde

Drunk in Love

Clique (Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Big Sean cover)

Irreplaceable

Diva (w/ segments of “Dirt Off Your Shoulder”)

On to the Next One

Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit

***Flawless

Feeling Myself (Nicki Minaj cover)

Top Off (DJ Khaled cover)

Naughty Girl

Big Pimpin’

Run This Town

Baby Boy

You Don’t Love Me

Bam

Hold Up / Countdown

Sorry / Me, Myself & I

99 Problems

Ring the Alarm

Don’t Hurt Yourself

I Care

4:44

No Church in the Wild (JAY-Z and Kanye West cover)

Song Cry / MaNyfaCedGod

Resentment

Family Feud

Upgrade U

Niggas in Paris (JAY-Z and Kanye West cover)

Beach Is Better

Formation

Run the World (Girls)

Public Service Announcement

The Story of O.J.

Déjà Vu

Show Me What You Got

Crazy in Love

Freedom

U Don’t Know

Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé cover)

Young Forever