Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything is Love now available on Spotify and Apple

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

On “NICE”, one of the nine tracks appearing on Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything is Love, Beyoncé notably sings, “If I gave two fucks – two fucks about streaming numbers/ Would have put Lemonade up on Spotify.” She’s apparently had a change of heart since penning that line; after being released over the weekend as a TIDAL exclusive, Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s first-ever collaborative album is now streaming on Spotify Premium and Apple Music. It will be made available on Spotify’s free tier in two weeks.

Spanning nine tracks Everything is Love features contributions from Offset and Quavo of Migos, who appear on “APESHIT”; Ty Dolla $ign, who guests on “BOSS”; and Pharrell Williams, who sings on “NICE”. Pharrell also has co-writing credits on “APESHIT” and “NICE”, while TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek contributes to “LOVEHAPPY”.

Everything Is Love marks the conclusion of an album trilogy that began in April 2016 with Beyoncé’s career-defining LP, Lemonade, and continued last summer with JAY-Z’s 4:44. The albums were inspired by the marital strife caused by JAY-Z’s infidelity and the couple’s subsequent reconciliation.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are currently touring together as part of their OTR II Tour.