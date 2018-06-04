Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner soundtrack new World Cup podcast: Stream

Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner), photo by Lior Phillips

After an eight-year dormancy, Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner reactivated their Big Red Machine project at Vernon’s 2017 Eaux Claires Festival in Wisconsin. Now, nearly a year later, the collaborative duo is back again, and with new music in tow.

Vernon and Dessner have contributed the theme song to American Fiasco, a new WNYC podcast that recounts the US team’s journey through the 1998 World Cup. The clip of music heard before each episode is less than a minute long, but it’s an inspiring listen nonetheless, fit for a high-stakes global competition.

Check it out below (from 2:45 to 3:10 mark).

American Fiasco comes ahead of this year’s World Cup, which kicks off on June 14th.

Dessner’s band The National issued the excellent Sleep Well Beast in 2017. Bon Iver’s equally impressive 22, A Million dropped the year before. Most recently, Vernon contributed to Kanye West’s ye album.