Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

BoJack Horseman season 5 gets release date, first teaser

Netflix's animated tale of a washed-up TV star returns in September

by
on June 27, 2018, 2:03pm
0 comments
Season five of BoJack Horseman
Season five of BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s animated tale of a washed-up TV star whose life eerily mirrors Johnny Depp, is returning for its fifth season on September 14th. BoJack himself announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday:

Netflix also shared the first still image from the forthcoming season. Either BoJack has landed himself a new rol, or he’s scorned another woman, the latter of which seems much more plausible.

BoJack Horseman stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins. It is in fact the saddest show on television.

Previous Story
The Top 10 Films of 2018 (So Far)
Next Story
The Top 10 Films of 2018 (So Far)
No comments