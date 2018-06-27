BoJack Horseman season 5 gets release date, first teaser

Season five of BoJack Horseman

BoJack Horseman, Netflix’s animated tale of a washed-up TV star whose life eerily mirrors Johnny Depp, is returning for its fifth season on September 14th. BoJack himself announced the news via Twitter on Wednesday:

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

Netflix also shared the first still image from the forthcoming season. Either BoJack has landed himself a new rol, or he’s scorned another woman, the latter of which seems much more plausible.

BoJack Horseman stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, and Paul F. Tompkins. It is in fact the saddest show on television.