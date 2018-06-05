Bonnaroo to offer free laundry service during festival

Bonnaroo, photo by Brendan David Hall

Music festivals are inherently a dirty experience, what with the multiple days rocking out to seemingly endless music under the summer sun. Bonnaroo in particular is known as a messy event, with either the Tennessee heat leading to a dustbowl scenario or southern storms turning the grounds into a mud pit. But Roovians need not worry about bringing their dirt-caked clothes back into their tents this year, as the festival is offering free laundry services in the LaundROO Lounge.

As the The Tennessean reports, LG will construct a 3,600-square-foot laundry mat and lounge right near the famous arch that leads into Centeroo. Featuring 25 washers and driers, LaundROO will offer drop-off services, so all you need to do is leave your dirty duds and come back at the given time to picked them up all washed, dried, and folded. And if you want to hang out while your clothes get cleaned, the lounge will have AC (!!!), phone charging stations, and video games hooked up to LG TVs.

What’s more, LG has teamed with New York City vintage shop What Goes Around Comes Around to bring a clothing swap to LaundROO. If you don’t like the fest attire you brought with you, you can trade up by swapping it for one of 2,500 vintage items with the help of on-site stylists. Whatever clothes you leave behind will be washed and put on the rack for other festivalgoers to snag, and whatever’s leftover after the fest will be cleaned and donated to United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Most sponsored festival activations are there to give you some swag, at most, so props to LG and Bonnaroo for going the extra mile by offering a potentially truly useful service. Bonnaroo goes down June 7th-10th in Manchester, TN, and features a lineup including Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Bassnectar, Bon Iver, Future, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Paramore, Sturgill Simpson, and more.