Stoner rock legend Brant Bjork announces new album, Mankind Woman

Brant Bjork

Stoner rock legend Brant Bjork, founder of California’s influential Kyuss, has announced a new solo album, Mankind Woman. The multi-instrumentalist’s 13th solo effort arrives on September 14th via Heavy Psych Sounds Records.

A press release reveals that the album is Bjork’s most lyrically complex, as well as his first that integrated a producer and co-writer. Bubba Dupree of the Low Desert Punk Band served as a close collaborator for Bjork on the album, which was recorded this past March in the California desert town of 29 Palms and engineered by Yosef Sanborn of Massive FX Pedals.

Following the album’s release, Bjork will embark on a lengthy tour of Europe. Pre-order the record here. You can see his full tour itinerary, as well as Mankind Woman‘s artwork and tracklist, below.

Mankind Woman Artwork:



Mankind Woman Tracklist:

01. Chocolatize

02. Lazy Wizards

03. Charlie Gin

04. Mankind Woman

05. Pisces

06. Swagger & Sway

07. Somebody

08. Pretty Hairy

09. Brand New Old Times

10. 1968

11. Nation Of Indica

Brant Bjork 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Drammen, NO @ Union Scene

11/03 – Stockholm, SW @ Debaser Strand

11/04 – Gotenborg, SW @ Sticky Fingers

11/05 – Malmo, SW @ Kulturbolaget

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/08 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

11/09 – London, UK @ Garage

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

11/11 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

11/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

11/13 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/14 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir

11/15 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211

11/16 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heavy Psych Sounds Festival

11/17 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

11/18 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/19 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Gestsaal Kreuzberg