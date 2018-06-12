Stoner rock legend Brant Bjork announces new album, Mankind Woman

Stoner rock legend Brant Bjork, founder of California’s influential Kyuss, has announced a new solo album, Mankind Woman. The multi-instrumentalist’s 13th solo effort arrives on September 14th via Heavy Psych Sounds Records.
A press release reveals that the album is Bjork’s most lyrically complex, as well as his first that integrated a producer and co-writer. Bubba Dupree of the Low Desert Punk Band served as a close collaborator for Bjork on the album, which was recorded this past March in the California desert town of 29 Palms and engineered by Yosef Sanborn of Massive FX Pedals.
Following the album’s release, Bjork will embark on a lengthy tour of Europe. Pre-order the record here. You can see his full tour itinerary, as well as Mankind Woman‘s artwork and tracklist, below.
Mankind Woman Artwork:
Mankind Woman Tracklist:
01. Chocolatize
02. Lazy Wizards
03. Charlie Gin
04. Mankind Woman
05. Pisces
06. Swagger & Sway
07. Somebody
08. Pretty Hairy
09. Brand New Old Times
10. 1968
11. Nation Of Indica
Brant Bjork 2018 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Drammen, NO @ Union Scene
11/03 – Stockholm, SW @ Debaser Strand
11/04 – Gotenborg, SW @ Sticky Fingers
11/05 – Malmo, SW @ Kulturbolaget
11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/08 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot
11/09 – London, UK @ Garage
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
11/11 – Tilburg, NL @ O13
11/12 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
11/13 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
11/14 – Martigny, CH @ Caves Du Manoir
11/15 – Turin, IT @ Spazio 211
11/16 – Innsbruck, AT @ Heavy Psych Sounds Festival
11/17 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk
11/18 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
11/19 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
11/20 – Berlin, DE @ Gestsaal Kreuzberg