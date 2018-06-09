Menu
Halloweenies
A monthly check-in with Michael Myers as we wait for October

Breaking Down Blumhouse’s Halloween Trailer

The Halloweenies find all the tricks and treats behind David Gordon Green's reboot

by
on June 09, 2018, 1:45am
0 comments
Halloween, 2018
“He’s waited for this night. He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.”

Welcome back Huskers to a very special episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network. If you recall, McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman are carving out one Halloween movie at a time leading up to the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

Today, the four Halloweenies dissect the film’s first trailer, and as expected, they have a lot to share. From not-so-hidden nods to past films to deep-seeded revelations that have yet to be uncovered, their exhaustive breakdown covers everything, enough that even a cynical ol’ bastard like Dr. Hoffman might be impressed.

So, book a documentary crew and take some notes above.

