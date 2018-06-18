The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon and The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn team up for US tour

Brian Fallon and Craig Finn, photos by Ben Kaye and Carlo Calvuzzi

Brian Fallon, singer/guitarist of The Gaslight Anthem, is hitting the road with another alt-rock mainstay, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn.

Kicking off on October 2nd, the 14-date tour will find both Fallon and Finn playing without a band. “Just two guys with songs, stories and a guitar,” reads a press release. Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow, June 19th, at 10 a.m. local time.

While Fallon will have plenty of new material to draw from, it’s also noted that Finn is working on a follow-up to 2016’s We All Want the Same Things, so expect to hear some new tunes from him as well.

See the duo’s full list of dates below. Fallon will also join up with The Gaslight Anthem this summer for a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The ’59 Sound.

Brian Fallon and Craig Finn 2018 Tour Dates:

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/03 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

10/06 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/10 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

10/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/20 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

10/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall