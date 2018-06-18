The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon and The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn team up for US tour

Brian Fallon, singer/guitarist of The Gaslight Anthem, is hitting the road with another alt-rock mainstay, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn.
Kicking off on October 2nd, the 14-date tour will find both Fallon and Finn playing without a band. “Just two guys with songs, stories and a guitar,” reads a press release. Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow, June 19th, at 10 a.m. local time.
While Fallon will have plenty of new material to draw from, it’s also noted that Finn is working on a follow-up to 2016’s We All Want the Same Things, so expect to hear some new tunes from him as well.
See the duo’s full list of dates below. Fallon will also join up with The Gaslight Anthem this summer for a tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The ’59 Sound.
Brian Fallon and Craig Finn 2018 Tour Dates:
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/03 – Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
10/04 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
10/06 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/10 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
10/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/20 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
10/27 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall