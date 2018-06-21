Menu
BROCKHAMPTON announce new album, debut “Tonya” on Fallon: Watch

The hip-hop troupe's new album is called the best years of our lives

on June 21, 2018, 1:04am
BROCKHAMPTON appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, marking their first public appearance since the departure of Ameer Vann over allegations of sexual misconduct. The hip-hop troupe came with new music in tow, as they debuted a track called “Tonya”. What’s more, Jimmy Fallon revealed that the next BROCKHAMPTON album will be titled, the best years of our lives, and also previewed the album’s artwork. Catch the replay below.

The group previously announced an album called Puppy for a June release. However, the album was delayed following Vann’s departure. It’s unclear whether Puppy has simply been retitled or if it was scrapped altogether.

