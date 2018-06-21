BROCKHAMPTON’s summer tour is back on

In the wake of Ameer Vann’s sexual misconduct allegations and subsequent firing from the band, BROCKHAMPTON announced the cancelation of their summer tour. But after having a chance to “go home and regroup,” it appears the hip-hop troupe will follow through with their summer plans after all.
According to a press release, BROCKHAMPTON are “preparing to play a number of festival sets across the US and Canada” beginning June 30th at the Agenda Festival in Long Beach, California. Other confirmed festival appearances include Lollapalooza in Chicago; Osheaga in Montreal; and Mo Pop Festival in Detroit. The group will then travel to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand for additional live performances. See the updated touring itinerary below.
Last night, BROCKHAMPTON made their late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show, during which they announced a new album called the best years of our lives and debuted the album track “Tonya”. Replay the performance here.
BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:
06/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Agenda Festival
07/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Festival
07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/07 – Surrey, BC @ Fvded in the Park
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/10-11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
08/15 – Kiewitt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/17-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
08/20 – London, UK @ Koko
08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Helix
08/24 – Paris, FR @ Summer Jam
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre
09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne
09/23 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth
09/25 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
09/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney
09/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane