BROCKHAMPTON’s summer tour is back on

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

In the wake of Ameer Vann’s sexual misconduct allegations and subsequent firing from the band, BROCKHAMPTON announced the cancelation of their summer tour. But after having a chance to “go home and regroup,” it appears the hip-hop troupe will follow through with their summer plans after all.

According to a press release, BROCKHAMPTON are “preparing to play a number of festival sets across the US and Canada” beginning June 30th at the Agenda Festival in Long Beach, California. Other confirmed festival appearances include Lollapalooza in Chicago; Osheaga in Montreal; and Mo Pop Festival in Detroit. The group will then travel to Europe, Australia, and New Zealand for additional live performances. See the updated touring itinerary below.

Last night, BROCKHAMPTON made their late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show, during which they announced a new album called the best years of our lives and debuted the album track “Tonya”. Replay the performance here.

BROCKHAMPTON 2018 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Agenda Festival

07/05 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Festival

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/07 – Surrey, BC @ Fvded in the Park

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/10-11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/12 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

08/15 – Kiewitt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

08/20 – London, UK @ Koko

08/22 – Dublin, IE @ Helix

08/24 – Paris, FR @ Summer Jam

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/21 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell Centre

09/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne

09/23 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth

09/25 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

09/26 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney

09/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane