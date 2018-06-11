Bruce Springsteen performs “My Hometown” at the Tony Awards: Watch

Bruce Springsteen performs at Tonys

He’s won an Oscar, he’s won a Grammy. and tonight, he took home a Tony–from the hands of Billy Joel, no less. Now, the only thing left for Bruce Springsteen to win is an Emmy, but he’s got plenty of time to lock that down. For now, though, the New Jersey bard celebrated his latest victory, which honors his best-selling stage memoir, Springsteen on Broadway, by doing what he does best: performing.

From behind a grand piano, Springsteen brought his true blue spirit to the iconic award show, dusting off the rather appropriate “My Hometown”. It was clearly a special moment for The Boss, but also one hell of a commercial for anyone who has yet to see his Broadway show. Fortunately for them — including this writer — it’s since been extended, which leaves plenty of time to book a trip to the Big Apple. Start by grabbing tickets here.

Springsteen’s performance was introduced by Robert De Niro, who made his own headlines with a explicit denunciation of Donald Trump. “I just want to say one thing — Fuck Trump,” De Niro said to a standing ovation. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

In accepting his honorary Tony Award, Springsteen said, “This is deeply appreciated. Thank you for making me feel so welcome on the block. Being part of the Broadway community has been a great thrill and an honor and one of the most exciting things I have ever experienced.”