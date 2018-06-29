Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan “desperately wants to see” Walt and Jesse on Better Call Saul

AMC

Though some disagree, Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul has never quite reconciled its Breaking Bad fan service with the show’s otherwise fascinating story of Jimmy McGill’s rise and fall in the legal world. While it’s fun to see the origins of Mike and Gus’ relationship, it nevertheless feels divorced from what’s happening elsewhere, even when the two stories are mashed together. Well, if you’re someone who wishes that showrunner Peter Gould would just let Better Call Saul be its own show, we have some bad news: Walt and Jesse are definitely showing up at some point.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were enthusiastic in wanting to reprise their roles on the series, as was co-creator Vince Gilligan. “I desperately want to see both of them on Better Call Saul,” Gilligan said. “Peter wants it, the writers do, the actors do.”

“My attitude towards it is the same I had from when Better Call Saul first started,” Paul added. “If Vince decided to put Jesse in Better Call Saul, it’s going to be for a reason, and that reason’s going to be very satisfying for me. I trust in Vince. I don’t think he would just do that to satisfy the fans. It would have a purpose, and whether or not he decides to find that purpose or searches for the purpose, I don’t know. But if he does find that purpose, I’m happy to jump on board.”

Cranston echoed the sentiment. “If he asked, I would just say yes,” said the actor, who even has some ideas on how to do it. “[I]t wouldn’t feel as satisfying if it was just a cameo or an Alfred Hitchcock walkthrough,” he added. “I think we’ve waited long enough. We damn well better have a good reason for them to show up. I just hope we figure it out because I’ve got to hear, ‘Yeah, bitch!’ one more time.”

Yeah, that would be fun, but let’s just hope that “yeah, bitch!” doesn’t come at the expense of the amazing Rhea Seehorn, who’s been bringing some serious weight and pathos to the series as lawyer Kim Wexler. Because the arrival of Gus definitely ate into her character’s screen time last season, which is a bummer.