Chaka Khan returns with new single “Like Sugar”: Stream

The lead single from the funk legend's first album in 11 years

on June 15, 2018, 3:13pm
Chaka Khan
Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan is currently prepping a new album, her first since in over 10 years. Details are still scarce on the follow-up to 2007’s Funk This, but she’s tiding fans over with the LP’s lead single.

It’s called “Like Sugar” and finds The Queen of Funk getting her groove on like it’s still 1978. Two additional versions have also been released: one is an “extended” edition that’s about 90 seconds longer, and the other is a remix by house DJ and former Major Lazer member Switch.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time)

Check out all three tracks below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Khan recently revisited the ’70s when she performed her “I’m Every Woman” hit on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

