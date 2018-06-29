Chance the Rapper is simultaneously working on albums with Kanye and Childish Gambino

Kanye, Chance the Rapper (Amy Price), and Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye)

In recent months, Chance the Rapper has appeared on tracks alongside G Herbo (“Everything”), Saba (“LOGOUT”), Cardi B (“Best Life”), Future (“My Peak”), and Peter Cottontale (“Best Life”). In a new interview with Peter Rosenberg, Chance provided updates on two other prominent collaborations in the works: his long-gestating mixtape with Childish Gambino and a seven-track LP to be produced by Kanye West.

Chance credited Kanye for getting inspiring to work on multiple projects simultaneously. “What’s cool is that ‘Ye’s kind of got me in a mode of understanding just your ability to multitask and work on different things,” he explained. “Because of his ability to work on multiple projects, I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish, I’m gonna do a seven-track with ‘Ye.”

“We got six songs that are fire, but I think the album will be more than like 14 songs. I think it’s going to be a full thing,” Chance said about his project with Gambino.

As for his work with Kanye, Chance said the two plan to get together in July.

Chance estimated he is “at least 30 percent” done on his various projects.

Watch the full interview below.