Chance the Rapper, Usher to headline Special Olympics 50th anniversary concert

Chance the Rapper, photo by David Brendan Hall

Chance the Rapper has announced a one-day concert event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics. Put on by his newly launched Social Function Productions, Chance himself will headline the July 21st show at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island. It marks Chance’s first confirmed North American performance of 2018.

Joining the local MC will be Usher, Francis and the Lights, Smokey Robinson, O.A.R., Jason Mraz, and Daya. Other unannounced special guests are also promised to appear.

Tickets are available through Chance’s website, and you can find the announcement poster below.