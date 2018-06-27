Charli XCX commands all the attention in new “5 In The Morning” video: Watch

Charli XCX in "5 in the Morning" video

Charli XCX promised to “release a lot music this year. and a lot of videos,” she wrote on Twitter last month, “you’re gonna be so fucking sick of me.” Well, today brings a new clip for her “5 In The Morning” single and it only makes me want more of the futuristic pop singer. Seriously, do not stop dropping material, Charli.

Directed by Bradley & Pablo, who previously worked Charli’s “Vroom Vroom” visual, the entire thing takes place inside an abandoned industrial warehouse. Charli is the sole focus throughout — there are no props, extra dancers, or crazy special effects — and she’s draped in truly spectacular lighting. She doesn’t do anything out of the ordinary really, striking a pose here and strutting down an empty corridor there. But I could easily watch 15 minutes of this — a testament to Charli’s larger-than-life, magnetic presence and the song’s very dope allure.

Check it out below.

Today’s “5 In The Morning” video follows “Girls”, her joint track with Rita Ora, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha, and her collaborative remix of Tove Lo’s “Bitches”. It also comes after Pop 2, her 2017 mixtape featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, and Mykki Blanco, and MØ. Charli’s last proper album, Sucker, was released back in 2014.