Charli XCX drops two new songs, “Focus” and “No Angel”: Stream

Charli XCX

Ready or not, here she comes, you can’t hide, she’s gonna find you… and gift you with new song after new song. That’s Charli XCX’s mantra for the rest of the year, per a vow she made on Twitter the other week. “You’re gonna be so fucking sick of me,” she wrote. If she continues to release futuristic pop jams like today’s double single, though, it’s unlikely she will wear out her welcome anytime soon.

The shimmering “Focus” finds Charli channeling her Vroom Vroom EP days, which comes as no surprise considering PC Music leader A.G. Cook had a hand in its production alongside Jack and Coke. The second offering, “No Angel”, reunites the pop singer with SOPHIE and opens with what could be a great dating app bio: “Always been a little bit fast and wild, mama always said I was a problem child/ I’m just living life until the day I die/ it’s all I know, it’s how I roll.”

Take a listen to both songs below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s pair of tracks follows the release of her visually striking “5 In The Morning” music video earlier this week. It also comes after “Girls”, her joint track with Rita Ora, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha, and her collaborative remix of Tove Lo’s “Bitches”. Charli dropped her Pop 2 mixtape in 2017, but her last proper album, Sucker, was released four years ago.