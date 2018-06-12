Childish Gambino performs “This is America” at Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike event: Watch

Childish Gambino, photo by Ben Kaye

Chance the Rapper and his SocialWorks charity hosted their 30th “Open Mike” on Monday evening. The free event, which encourages youth participation in the arts, was held at the Harold Washington Library Center for anyone with a high school ID. Those in attendance were treated to a big surprise, as Childish Gambino, aka the polymath Donald Glover, delivered a surprise performance of his politically charged smash single, “This is America”.

(Read: When Did We All Start Liking Childish Gambino?)

“My next guest needs no introduction,” Chance said by way of teasing the crowd. “So let’s try it.” At the first notes of the track, the kids rushed the stage with phones held high. Gambino came out looking clean as ever and rocked out with the hyped crowd, as you can see in the video below.

thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0 — BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018

Chance and Gambino have been teasing a collaborative mixtape for years, and every time they get together it’s another reminder of how incredible the concept could be.