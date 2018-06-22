“Hi, Mikey!”: Child’s Play is returning as an 8-part TV series

Child's Play

Nobody likely expected that Chucky, a literal doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer, would pervade the horror landscape like it has, but Tom Holland and Don Mancini’s 1988 slasher Child’s Play has spawned no shortage of sequels, the likes of which have experimented with a number of different tones. Now, it appears the franchise is working to stay current by pivoting from film to TV, with Mancini announcing a new series via his Twitter account.

Mancini’s provided no details aside from a silent GIF that, in the guise of a scrambled TV screen, reads “Child’s Play: The TV Series”. He did, however, tease the concept in an interview with Bloody Disgusting from earlier this year, and confirmed with the site that Brad Dourif will return as the voice of Chucky.

(Read: The 100 Scariest Movies of All Time)

The plan, according to Bloody Disgusting, is for an 8-part, hourlong series that, according to producer David Kirschner, is not a reboot, but rather a continuation of the franchise. Mancini said the series was “deliberately set up at end of the last movie,” which was last year’s Cult of Chucky.

He added, “We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

See his tweet below, and stay tuned for more details.