Chris Cornell and his daughter cover Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”: Stream

Chris Cornell and Toni Cornell

In honor of Father’s Day, Toni Cornell has shared a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which she recorded with her late father, Chris Cornell. “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too,” says Toni of the duet. “Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.” Listen below.

Last year, Toni appeared on Good Morning America and covered Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in tribute to her father as well as to his longtime friend, Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.