Christina Aguilera busks in the NYC subway, performs “Fall in Line” on Fallon: Watch

Christina Aguilera on The Tonight Show

To coincide with her new album, Liberation, which dropped today, Christina Aguilera turned in an appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday. The pop singer took the stage for a dramatic delivery of LP single “Fall in Line”. Full of all the big notes Aguilera is famous for, the powerful performance ended with her and her backup dancers huddled on the ground, taking a knee in womanly solidarity.

Additionally, the diva partook in two other music-related segments. She and Jimmy Fallon busked her 2002 hit “Fighter” and Aretha Franklin’s “Think” in a New York subway station while in disguise. Aguilera also did a lullaby version of the theme song for the animated kids show PJ Masks.

Liberation, which features the Kanye West-produced “Accelerate” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz) and the Anderson .Paak-produced “Like I Do”, is streaming in full.