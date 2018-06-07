Christina Aguilera shares new single “Like I Do”, produced by Anderson .Paak: Stream

Christina Aguilera and Anderson .Paak

Believe it or not, but next year marks the 20th anniversary of “Genie in a Bottle”, the smash debut single from Christina Aguilera. The Mickey Mouse Club alum (alongside Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears) has come a long way since then, stripping down and getting “Dirrty”, going Back to the Basics, and even contributing to the perennially underrated Disney film Mulan. Now, she’s apparently feeling more free than ever on new album Liberation, which drops next Friday, June 15th.

Along for the ride are special guests Kanye West and Demi Lovato, who had a hand in “Accelerate” and “Fall in Line”, respectively. According to HotNewHipHop, Anderson .Paak and Mark Ronson are on board, too, assisting in production on Aguilera’s latest single, “Like I Do”. All three were spotted hanging out (and singing “Genie”) back in September 2017, presumably around the time they recorded the track.

“We can Marvin Gaye and get it on,” Aguilera sings on one of the track’s clever lines. Grammy-nominated rapper GoldLink also drops in additional bars. Take a listen below.