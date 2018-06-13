Christine and the Queens perform “Girlfriend” on Fallon: Watch

Christine and the Queens on The Tonight Show

Christine and the Queens returned last month with “Girlfriend”, their first material in three years. The new single, which “smashes against macho culture and macho men,” has been supported with an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland, a set at BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend, and a choreography-filled music video. On Tuesday evening, the French outfit also performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Frontwoman Héloïse Letissier led the way, singing while strutting and flexing across the stage alongside a group of dancers. Christine and the Queens were also joined by the track’s collaborator, Dâm-Funk, as well as Tonight Show’s resident band, The Roots.

Catch the replay below.

This October, Christine and the Queens will hit the road for a North American and European tour.