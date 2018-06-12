Menu
Chromatics unveil Blue Girl EP: Stream

The band's long-awaited Dear Tommy album is finally expected to hit shelves this year

on June 12, 2018, 10:35am
Chromatics release "Blue Girl"
Chromatics

After four years of delays, Chromatics’ much anticipated Dear Tommy album is finally set to drop this fall via Italians Do It Better. While fans may be a bit skeptical about the timeline — and understandably so — Chromatics appear to be making good on their word. They released a new song, “Black Walls”, last month; now Johnny Jewel and company are back today with another fresh track.

Dubbed “Blue Girl”, it’s a tune swept up in a whirlwind of glowing synths. Packaged with the original cut of the song are also four alternate versions: “Say Goodbye”, “Don’t Say a Word”, “Drumless”, and “Instrumental”. Together, they comprise what Chromatics are calling the Blue Girl EP.

(Read: The World Spins: Johnny Jewel Talks Twin Peaks, David Lynch, and What’s Next for Chromatics)

Stream the full project below via Apple Music or Spotify, followed by a dreamy, ’80s-esque music video for the original version of “Blue Girl”.

Dear Tommy is the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s excellent Kill For Love. Since the release of that album, Chromatics have shared a handful of songs that may or may not eventually make it on the final iteration of Dear Tommy — “Just Like You”“Shadow”“In Films”, and “I Can Never Be Myself When You’re Around”. Producer Jewel has also kept busy with the Twin Peaks revival, a cover of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, and two solo albums, 2017’s Windswept and this year’s Themes for Television.

Additionally, last week Chromatics released a vinyl-only EP called Camera featuring two unreleased songs, “Taste of Blood” and “Flashback to Forever”, and alternate versions of past tracks, including “Magazine” and “Camera”. According to a statement (via Pitchfork), “The Camera EP relates to the [Dear Tommy] album similar to the ‘Just Like You’ and ‘Shadow’ 12-inches.” You can grab a copy here.

