Chromatics unveil Blue Girl EP: Stream

After four years of delays, Chromatics’ much anticipated Dear Tommy album is finally set to drop this fall via Italians Do It Better. While fans may be a bit skeptical about the timeline — and understandably so — Chromatics appear to be making good on their word. They released a new song, “Black Walls”, last month; now Johnny Jewel and company are back today with another fresh track.

Dubbed “Blue Girl”, it’s a tune swept up in a whirlwind of glowing synths. Packaged with the original cut of the song are also four alternate versions: “Say Goodbye”, “Don’t Say a Word”, “Drumless”, and “Instrumental”. Together, they comprise what Chromatics are calling the Blue Girl EP.

(Read: The World Spins: Johnny Jewel Talks Twin Peaks, David Lynch, and What’s Next for Chromatics)

Stream the full project below via Apple Music or Spotify, followed by a dreamy, ’80s-esque music video for the original version of “Blue Girl”.

Dear Tommy is the long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s excellent Kill For Love. Since the release of that album, Chromatics have shared a handful of songs that may or may not eventually make it on the final iteration of Dear Tommy — “Just Like You”, “Shadow”, “In Films”, and “I Can Never Be Myself When You’re Around”. Producer Jewel has also kept busy with the Twin Peaks revival, a cover of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, and two solo albums, 2017’s Windswept and this year’s Themes for Television.

Additionally, last week Chromatics released a vinyl-only EP called Camera featuring two unreleased songs, “Taste of Blood” and “Flashback to Forever”, and alternate versions of past tracks, including “Magazine” and “Camera”. According to a statement (via Pitchfork), “The Camera EP relates to the [Dear Tommy] album similar to the ‘Just Like You’ and ‘Shadow’ 12-inches.” You can grab a copy here.