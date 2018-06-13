CHVRCHES cover Rihanna’s “Stay”: Stream

CHVRCHES, photo by Kimberly Ross

CHVRCHES’ latest album, Love is Dead, sees the band embracing a more straightforward pop sound than they had in the past. It’s fitting, then, that the promotional cycle for the release has seen the Scottish band delivering a handful of covers of other mainstream pop artists. There was that performance of The 1975’s “Somebody Else” on the BBC Live Lounge back in March, which they followed a few weeks later by reworking Beyoncé’s “XO”. For the covers half of their recent Spotify Singles session, CHVRCHES decided to take on another modern radio diva, Rihanna.

The band picked the intimate “Stay”, originally a duet with Mikky Ekko. Here, Lauren Mayberry handles vocals by herself, backed by little more than a delicate acoustic guitar and gently played keys. Rihanna’s original is far more heavily piano focused, but much like they did with “XO”, CHVRCHES have stripped it back and slowed it down to put their own, powerful touch on the track. Take a listen below.

CHVRCHES also performed a stripped down version of their Love is Dead single “Get Out”, and you can hear that below.