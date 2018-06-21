Code Orange share new EP, The Hurt Will Go On, featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: Stream

Code Orange, photo by Angela Owens

Code Orange returned earlier this year with “Only One Way”, the first single following their Grammy-nominated Forever. Now, the Pittsburgh metal outfit is back with a brand new EP, which you can stream in full now.

Recorded with producer Will Yip in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, The Hurt Will Go On includes two new songs, “3 Knives” and “The Hunt”, the latter featuring Slipknot’s Corey Taylor. Code Orange’s “Hurt Goes On” also gets a remix by the band’s guitarist and vocalist, Shade. Stream all of the tracks below.

Tomorrow, Code Orange will kick off The New Reality Tour, which includes support from Twitching Tongues and Vein, as well as special guests like Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Show Me The Body, Ghostemane, Nicole Dollanganger, and more. See their full itinerary, as well as the EP’s artwork and tracklist, below.

The Hurt Will Go On Artwork:

The Hurt Will Go On Tracklist:

01. 3 Knives

02. The Hunt (Feat Corey Taylor)

03. The Hurt Will Go On (Shade Remix)

Code Orange 2018 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club * &

06/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza * &

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer * $

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club * ^

06/27 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter at St. Andrew’s Hall * ^

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge * ^

06/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall * ^

06/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

07/02 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *

07/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall * +

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent * +

07/07 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile * !

07/09 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada * !

07/10 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda * !

07/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall * !

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell Stage) # !

09/01-09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival

* = w/ Twitching Tongues and Vein

# = w/ Vein

& = w/ Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Trail of Lies

$ = w/ Ghostmane

^ = w/ Nicole Dollanganger

+ = w/ Disembodied and Show Me the Body

! = w/ Show Me the Body