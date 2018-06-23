CupcakKe shares new song, “Hot Pockets”: Stream

CupcakKe

CupcakKe is back with a new song, “Hot Pockets”, the Chicago rapper’s latest since sharing the blush-worthy “Quiz” earlier this year. Both singles follow her latest LP, Ephorize.

Raunchy and unapologetic, the track emphasizes independence. Over a moody, bass-heavy beat, she raps, “Your man callin’ me every evening/I don’t answer like I’m in a meeting/I don’t need to give a bitch a reason/Don’t cross me I am not Jesus.” Hear it below.

Earlier this year, CupcakKe saw the videos for singles “Deep Throat” and “Duck Duck Goose” yanked from YouTube due to their sexual content. The streaming company later restored the videos, saying that “with the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call.”