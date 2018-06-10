Outer space beckons in first trailer for Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling’s First Man: Watch

Ryan Gosling, First Man

La La Land director Damien Chazelle found a muse in Ryan Gosling previously, and the duo’s latest effort looks like another mellifluous pairing. In the lead trailer for First Man, the duo’s telling of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, Gosling brings a steely determination to his portrayal of astronaut Neil Armstrong, while Chazelle appears in command of the film’s tricky balance of science, space, and humanity.

Per the trailer, First Man is less about the moon than it is the lengthy, perilous process that got Armstrong and his cohorts there. Based on James R. Hansen’s book, the movie will chronicle the years 1961 to 1969 and the numerous failures that preceded the historic launch. The trailer calls it “the most dangerous mission in history,” and emphasizes the toll the entire process took on both Armstrong and his family, with Claire Foy playing his wife, Janet. Surrounding them is a crackerjack supporting cast, including Kyle Chandler, Ciarán Hinds, Shea Whigham, Jason Clarke, Christopher Abbott, and Ethan Embry.

First Man touches down on October 12th. Watch the full trailer below.