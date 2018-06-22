Dave Matthews tries his hand at trap rap with covers of Cardi B and Migos on Fallon: Watch

Dave Matthews Band on Fallon

Dave Matthews Band made history earlier this month when they released their latest album, Come Tomorrow. The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making them the first band ever to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at the top spot. To celebrate (and further promote the effort), the band appeared on Fallon Thursday night.

Prior to the band’s performance, Dave himself participated in a classic Tonight Show skit called simply “Dave Matthews Sings Trap Music”. Promoting a fictional covers album, Matthews sang acoustic, “earthy” versions of Migos’ “Stir Fry”, Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang”, and, of course, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”. “Do you feel that?” asked Fallon’s character Steve Joshua. “That’s the feel of my body tingling.” Check out the skit below.

Later in the show, Dave sat down with Fallon to talk about his new record and what it was like covering hip-hop songs. He told the story of how the Come Tomorrow single “Samurai Cop” got its non sequitur of a name, and recalled how Ryan Gosling being perfect ruined his one and only karaoke experience. After the chat, the full DMB took the stage to perform “Samurai Cop” and deliver the web exclusive “She”. Watch all those clips below.

DMB are in the midst of a massive summer tour in support of Come Tomorrow. Former violinist Boyd Tinsley is not joining them, as he was fired from the band following accusations of sexual misconduct. Tinsley has denied the allegations, promising to “fight both in and out of court to repair the damage that has been done.”