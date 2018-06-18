David Lynch announces Festival of Disruption 2018, with Mike Patton, Jeff Goldblum, Francis Ford Coppola

David Lynch, photo by Heather Kaplan

David Lynch’s annual Festival of Disruption returns to Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel on October 13th and 14th. As in years’ past, the film auteur has curated a diverse lineup of musicians, filmmakers, and artists “to share ideas and inspire creativity.”

The music portion of the lineup includes Mike Patton and DJ QBert, Vic Mensa, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Earth’s Dylan Carlson, and a performance of the Twin Peaks suite by the Dover Quartet. Jeff Goldblum will lead his jazz ensemble, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA will stage a live scoring of the 1978 kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. Plus, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi, Alex Somers, and Paul Corley will host their Liminal soundbath project.

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola will host a Q&A and screening of his 1996 film, Jack, starring Robin Williams. Grace Jones will present her recent documentary, Bloodlight and Bami, and both Carrie Brownstein and Barry Gifford will be on hand for readings. Lynch himself will appear for a Q&A with coffee and donuts.

Tickets to Festival of Disruption are available through the festival’s website. Proceeds benefit the David Lynch Foundation.

Revisit our coverage of Lynch’s 2017 Festival of Disruption Los Angeles here. Earlier this year, the festival expanded to New York City for a two-day event featuring Jim James, Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, and more.