David Lynch pens open letter to Donald Trump: “You are causing suffering and division”

Donald Trump and David Lynch

In typical Trump fashion, America’s first illiterate president cherrypicked a quote from David Lynch and tweeted it completely out of context. “Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents,” Trump tweeted, linking to a Breitbart article that misrepresented Lynch’s original comments in an interview with the Guardian to make it appear as if the auteur director was a MAGA hat-wearing believer.

In actuality, Lynch was marveling at how an outsider such as Trump was able to ascend to the highest office in the land. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” Lynch remarked in the interview.

Even still, as soon as Trump tweeted Lynch’s out-of-context quote, the damage was done. Supporters of the president recited their favorite lines from Blue Velvet, while opponents began to fathom an existence without Twin Peaks.

Now, in an attempt to clean up this Trumpian mess, Lynch has penned an open letter in which he makes his position crystal clear:

Dear Mr. President,

This is David Lynch writing. I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading – Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.’ I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk. This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.

Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.

It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated.

Sincerely,

David Lynch

It really is a feat to be so intellectually incompetent that David Lynch feels the need to explain himself to you. Needless to say, Make Reading Comprehension Great Again.