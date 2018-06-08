Dawes unveil two new songs, “Telescope” and “Never Gonna Say Goodbye”: Stream

Dawes, photo by Matt Jacoby

Dawes are set to drop their latest album, Passwords, later this month. The follow-up to 2016’s We’re All Gonna Die was previously teased with lead single “Crack the Case”, which was inspired by the holidays and the band’s own keyboardist, Lee Pardini. Now, the Los Angeles folk rockers have shared two more songs off the LP.

The first is titled “Telescope” and finds Dawes looking at the messy home life of a boy named Ricky. “He watched the Bronco leave the driveway, the day after he turned ten,” frontman Taylor Goldsmith sings to set the scene, his voice floating somberly over a wavering bass line. “His dad said the band’s booked up through Sunday/ Ricky never saw him again.”

“Never Gonna Say Goodbye”, meanwhile, turns the focus inward, as Goldsmith reflects on his pride and self-awareness (or perhaps lack thereof). “I never could admit when I was wrong, man, even when I felt it in my bones,” he confesses, “I always thought it meant I was a strong man, and I wondered why I was alone.”

Take a listen to the pair of tracks below.

Passwords is out June 22nd. The band is scheduled to appear on CBS This Morning Saturday the following day. Starting in August, Dawes will hit the road with Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra, who are embarking on their first North American tour in over 30 years.