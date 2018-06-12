Deafheaven share scorching 12-minute epic “Canary Yellow”: Stream

Deafheaven, photo by Nina Corcoran

As Deafheaven gears up for the release of New Bermuda follow-up Ordinary Corrupt Human Love (and a headlining North American tour), the metal outfit has released yet another 10+ minutes of peripatetic beauty. They’ve now followed lead single “Honeycomb” with “Canary Yellow”, which, like its predecessor, uses its 12 minutes to explore a multitude of sounds.

“Canary Yellow” evokes the plaintive yearning of Explosions in the Sky in its opening minutes, yet, somehow, it feels wholly natural once frontman George Clarke’s signature shriek joins the fray. As is ever the case with Deafheaven’s music, the melody is never lost in the chaos, and the ways in which it evolves over the track’s runtime is a testament to the band’s relentless creativity. By the end, Clarke’s yowl is joined by a chorus of backing vocals that makes the thundering instrumentation that much grander. Listen to it below.

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love arrives on July 13th via ANTI-.