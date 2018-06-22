Death Cab for Cutie perform “Gold Rush” on Colbert: Watch

Death Cab For Cutie on Colbert

Death Cab for Cutie will return with their ninth studio full-length, Thank You for Today, on August 17th via Atlantic Records. To stoke anticipation for the Kintsugi follow-up, Ben Gibbard and the band appeared on Colbert to perform the album’s lead single, “Gold Rush”. Watch a replay of the appearance below.

(Read: Is Narrow Stairs the Saddest Death Cab for Cutie Album?)

If you liked the performance or the track, you can snag “Gold Rush” as an insta-grat download when you pre-order Thank You for Today. You can also see DCFC play it live on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off in August. The band is also palying the 90th anniversary of the iconic Seattle venue The Paramount this weekend on June 23rd. Grab tickets here.