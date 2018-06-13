Death Cab for Cutie announce new album, Thank You for Today, share “Gold Rush”: Stream

Death Cab for Cutie have officially announced their latest album. Entitled Thank You for Today, the 10-track LP marks their ninth studio full-length and is due out August 17th via Atlantic Records.
Thank You for Today reunites DCFC with the producer of their 2015 Grammy-nominated record Kintsugi, Rich Costey (Fiona Apple, Muse). It’s also the band’s first studio effort to feature new members Dave Depper (Menomena, Ray Lamontagne) and Zac Rae (My Brightest Diamond, Fiona Apple), who have toured with the group since 2015.
As a first listen, DCFC have shared the video for lead single “Gold Rush”. The track adds a sort of neo-psychedelic momentum to the band’s typical indie pop thrust, no doubt coming from the sample of Yoko Ono’s “Mind Train” that forms the bedrock of the song. While voices repeat the song title in the background, Ben Gibbard sings a “requiem for a skyline,” an elegiac ode to modernization and gentrification. Director Alex Southam emphasizes that feeling by filming Gibbard as he walks past people on a the street; as their garb becomes more modern, their numbers increase, until the frontman is swallowed up by a sea of cell-phone facing pedestrians. Check it out below.
Death Cab for Cutie are set to perform “Gold Rush” on the June 21st episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Meanwhile, the song comes as an insta-grat download with pre-orders of Thank You for Today. Find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Thank You for Today Artwork:
Thank You for Today Tracklist:
01. I Dreamt We Spoke Again
02. Summer Years
03. Gold Rush
04. Your Hurricane
05. When We Drive
06. Autumn Love
07. Northern Lights
08. You Moved Away
09. Near/Far
10. 60 & Punk
Death Cab have also today expanded their fall tour in support of their new record. In addition to a free concert on June 23rd to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Seattle, Washington’s iconic The Paramount venue, new shows have been added to Philadelphia and Boston. Find the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bos Theater
06/18 – London, UK @ Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival
06/19 – London, UK @ Scala
06/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
08/03 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium
08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival
08/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91X X-Fest
08/12 – Long Beach, CA @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/10 – Santiago, CH @ Fauna Primavera
11/11 – Buenos, Aires, AR @ Personal Fest
11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital