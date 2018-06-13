Death Cab for Cutie announce new album, Thank You for Today, share “Gold Rush”: Stream

Death Cab for Cutie, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Death Cab for Cutie have officially announced their latest album. Entitled Thank You for Today, the 10-track LP marks their ninth studio full-length and is due out August 17th via Atlantic Records.

Thank You for Today reunites DCFC with the producer of their 2015 Grammy-nominated record Kintsugi, Rich Costey (Fiona Apple, Muse). It’s also the band’s first studio effort to feature new members Dave Depper (Menomena, Ray Lamontagne) and Zac Rae (My Brightest Diamond, Fiona Apple), who have toured with the group since 2015.

As a first listen, DCFC have shared the video for lead single “Gold Rush”. The track adds a sort of neo-psychedelic momentum to the band’s typical indie pop thrust, no doubt coming from the sample of Yoko Ono’s “Mind Train” that forms the bedrock of the song. While voices repeat the song title in the background, Ben Gibbard sings a “requiem for a skyline,” an elegiac ode to modernization and gentrification. Director Alex Southam emphasizes that feeling by filming Gibbard as he walks past people on a the street; as their garb becomes more modern, their numbers increase, until the frontman is swallowed up by a sea of cell-phone facing pedestrians. Check it out below.

Death Cab for Cutie are set to perform “Gold Rush” on the June 21st episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Meanwhile, the song comes as an insta-grat download with pre-orders of Thank You for Today. Find the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Thank You for Today Artwork:

Thank You for Today Tracklist:

01. I Dreamt We Spoke Again

02. Summer Years

03. Gold Rush

04. Your Hurricane

05. When We Drive

06. Autumn Love

07. Northern Lights

08. You Moved Away

09. Near/Far

10. 60 & Punk

Death Cab have also today expanded their fall tour in support of their new record. In addition to a free concert on June 23rd to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Seattle, Washington’s iconic The Paramount venue, new shows have been added to Philadelphia and Boston. Find the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Amstelveen, NL @ Amsterdamse Bos Theater

06/18 – London, UK @ Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival

06/19 – London, UK @ Scala

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

08/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

08/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91X X-Fest

08/12 – Long Beach, CA @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/27 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/09 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Boch Wang Theatre

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

10/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

10/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/22 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

10/23 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 – Santiago, CH @ Fauna Primavera

11/11 – Buenos, Aires, AR @ Personal Fest

11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

11/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital