Shrek Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Next week, Death Grips will return with their new album, Year of the Snitch. In the lead up to its release, they’ve shared a handful of tracks, including “Streaky”, “Flies”, “Black Paint”, and “Hahaha”. Today’s preview comes in the form of “Dilemma”, which was recorded in collaboration with Shrek director Andrew Adamson. Take a listen below.

Tool bassist Justin Chancellor is also featured on Year of the Snitch, which is due out next Friday, June 22nd.