Death Grips set Year of the Snitch release date, share “Hahaha”: Stream

Death Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Death Grips have been teasing out information about their new album, Year of the Snitch, for a few months now. After revealing the typically disgusting artwork back in April, the experimental hip-hop group have now dropped the remaining details about their sixth full-length.

Year of the Snitch is set for a June 22nd release and features a total of 13 tracks, according to an iTunes listing. The tracklist includes previously revealed singles “Streaky”, “Flies”, and “Black Paint”. There’s also the newly premiered “Hahaha”, a vertigo-inducing storm of guitar riffs, record scratches, and interspliced vocals with the heavy hook, “Hahaha, bitch.” Take a listen to the song below.

The follow-up to 2016’s Bottomless Pit, Year of the Snitch is said to feature collaborations with Shrek director Andrew Adamson and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor. Though we’re not sure yet where those folks will appear, you can peep the entire tracklist below.

Year of the Snitch Tracklist:

01. Death Grips is Online

02. Flies

03. Black Paint

04. Lind’s in Custody

05. The Horn Section

06. Hahaha

07. Shitshow

08. Streaky

09. Dilemma

10. Little Richard

11. The Fear

12. Outro

13. Disappointed

Year of the Snitch Artwork: