Death Grips share yet another Year of the Snitch single, “Shitshow”: Stream

The album's slated to arrive this Friday

on June 18, 2018, 1:19pm
Death Grips release new song "Black Paint"
Death Grips, photo by David Brendan Hall

Don’t be surprised if Death Grips end up dropping the entirety ofYear of the Snitch before Friday. The band’s got a habit of trolling industry standards, after all, and the relentless release of singles could very well be a commentary on modern album rollouts. We’ve already heard  “Streaky”“Flies”“Black Paint”“Hahaha”, and, most recently, “Dilemma”, the band’s collaboration with Shrek director Andrew Adamson, and now they’ve quietly dropped “Shitshow” to streaming platforms.

Loud, mean, and glitchy, the track is a veritable orgy of noise, one that will no doubt become a live favorite for pit freaks. Hear it below, and expect more before the album’s June 22nd release..

