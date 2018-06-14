Dirty Projectors share lovely, eccentric new song, “That’s a Lifestyle”: Stream

Dirty Projectors, photo by Ben Kaye

A sigh of relief was heard among Dirty Projectors’ fans upon the release of “Break-Thru”, the lead single from their upcoming Lamp Lit Prose. After the curiosity that was last year’s self-titled LP, the band sounded like its weird, wild self again, and the good news is that sophomore single “That’s a Lifestyle” is even better.

The tender, heartfelt noodling of Swing Lo Magellan is here, as are the band’s willingness to veer into eccentric sonic detours. But it’s frontman Dave Longstreth’s rubbery vocals that truly elevate the song, which sling and snap through plaintive verses and a catchy chorus full of surprises.

Accompanying the song is an animated video from Kitty Faingold that follows living sculptures as it indulges in the band’s iconography. Watch (or stream) it below.