Disney shares teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s live-action Dumbo film: Watch

Tim Burton's Dumbo trailer

Disney’s efforts to remake many of its classic children’s films has already led to live-action versions of The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Next up is Tim Burton’s take on Dumbo, which is scheduled to hit theaters on March 29th, 2019. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer has been revealed and you can watch it below.

Dumbo stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Alan Arkin, Finley Hobbins, and Nico Parker. Ehren Kruger (Ophelia, Dream House) wrote the screenplay. Here’s the plot synopsis:

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Dumbo will be followed in 2019 by live-action remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King.