DJ Muggs and MF DOOM raise hell on new collaboration “Assassination Day”: Stream

DJ Muggs and DOOM "Assassination Day" Artwork

Cypress Hill’s own DJ Muggs is prepping a new album for August. Dubbed Assassination Day, its premise reads: “a thematic album with a vigilante concept where hip-hop takes corruption head-on, figuratively killing off powerful evildoers in positions of power as the story unfolds.” Sounds like America in 2018, but if all the bad people actually, finally got what they deserved.

Last week, we’ve heard the first single, “Death Wish”, which featured MF DOOM and Freddie Gibbs. Today brings with it the title track, on which MF DOOM again appears, this time with the added help of Kool G Rap. Staying true to the vigilante spirit, the cut is menacing from start to finish. “Open up them doors, have them shittin’ bricks, MF DOOM threatens. We don’t dare test his word.

Take a listen below.

Assassination Day the album arrives August 3rd through Soul Assassin Records.

In addition to DJ Muggs, MF DOOM has spent part of the year collaborating with the likes of Bishop Nehru and Czarface.