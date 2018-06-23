DJ Muggs, MF DOOM, and Freddie Gibbs get vigilant on “Death Wish”: Stream

Muggs x Doom

Legendary Los Angeles producer DJ Muggs has worked with every goddamn artist you can name: U2, Dr. Dre, Depeche Mode, Die Antwoord, and, of course, his home base of Cypress Hill. Well, this summer, he’s throwing a star-studded house party of sorts with Assassination Day, an album that’s less Weekend at Bernie’s and more Dead Presidents.

As Rappcats reports, it’s “a thematic album with a vigilante concept where hip-hop takes corruption head-on, figuratively killing off powerful evildoers in positions of power as the story unfolds.” Pretty deep, huh? Well, he’s really taking the story approach to heart with each track being seen as a chapter that features a different MC.

The first chapter in this ambitious saga is titled “Death Wish”, and not only does it feature his BFF MF DOOM, but it also includes Teddy Pendergrass superfan Freddie Gibbs. Together, they’ve assembled a rather time-appropriate downer of a track that plods around with the feeling that things are shit and shit’s gotta be done about it.

The vigilante anthem is currently on sale as a rare 12″ via Soul Assassin Records that’s limited to 300 copies, which includes the B-side, “Assassination Day”, featuring Kool G Rap. Those of you lucky enough to live in the Los Angeles area can hit up the free event hosted by Muggs at Rappcats, where they’ll be selling 100 live printed copies.

As for the full album, that drops on August 3rd via Soul Assassin Records.