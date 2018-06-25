Of course, Donald Trump thinks David Lynch actually supports him

David Lynch, Showtime

Nothing gets past Donald Trump. No less than 24 hours after he trashed Jimmy Fallon, our brilliant Commander in Chief has gone ahead and foolishly endorsed David Lynch’s recent comments about his presidency, sharing a recent misguided report by Breitbart on his Twitter account.

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Of course, seeing how Breitbart loves to withhold key facts and information, Trump obviously didn’t see the part in the Guardian profile, where they clearly reported that the legendary filmmaker doesn’t think he’s doing a good job. Here’s exactly what was published:

He is undecided about Donald Trump. “He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.” While Trump may not be doing a good job himself, Lynch thinks, he is opening up a space where other outsiders might. “Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this.”

So, from those comments and that reporting, can you consciously agree with Breitbart when they write, “However, [Lynch] now appears to believe that Trump may have been the right choice.” Sing it with me again, folks, “This is the world we live in…”