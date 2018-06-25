Donald Trump attacks Jimmy Fallon over Hair Incident: “Be a man Jimmy!”

Donald Trump and Jimmy Fallon, NBC

You remember Jimmy Fallon, right?

If you recall, The Tonight Show host came under fire back in 2016, when he had then-presidential nominee Donald Trump on the show in what everyone has colloquially dubbed in Seinfeld language, The Hair Incident. For context, he rubbed the idiot’s hair, the two had a laugh, and people all across America saw the guy as more of a human being than the alleged sexual predator who bragged about grabbing pussy with Billy Bush.

Well, last week, Fallon spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the incident, insisting, “I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff.” It’s actually a pretty sobering interview from the host, and naturally, one that caught the eye of our now-Commander in Chief. Lo and behold, Trump offered his own two cents on the subject this evening via Twitter:

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Needless to say, Trump probably won’t be hitting up Studio 6-B anytime soon. Though, to Fallon’s credit, this writer would love to hear any of the Saturday Night Live cast members (or, better yet, Drake) talk about that time he hosted and was “humanized” for close to two hours. Oh well.