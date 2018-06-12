Donald Trump responds to Robert De Niro: “I truly believe he may be punch-drunk”

Robert De Niro and President Donald Trump

At Sunday’s Tony Awards, Robert De Niro was tasked with introducing Bruce Springsteen’s performance of “My Hometown”, but he used his moment on stage to make a quick political statement. The Academy Award winner shouted out, “Fuck Trump!”, a declaration which brought the audience to their feet in ovation. At this point, we all know that you can’t publicly insult President Donald Trump without getting a childish retort, and POTUS has indeed tweeted his comeback.

Trump went back to the well with one of his favorite jabs — “low IQ” — but he did so while making an equally typical Trumpian error by misspelling a simple word: “too.” “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” the leader of the free world tweeted. “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

In the catalog of nicknames Trump has bestowed upon his detractors, “Punchy” has to be his worst yet. But good ol’ Punchy wasn’t done with our President. De Niro, who’s been cameoing as Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live, was in Toronto today to open his new restaurant with celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Canadian Nobu. During the opening ceremony, the actor apologized — not to Trump, but for him.

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behavior of my president,” he told the crowd. “It’s a disgrace. And I apologize to [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau and the other people at the G7. It’s disgusting. Great to be here.”

Find Trump’s tweet and De Niro’s latest comments below. For comparison, earlier in the day Trump called North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “very talented, very smart.”

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018